Investors Sell Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Investors sold shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $145.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Wells Fargo had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $51.48

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $255,057.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,705,000 after buying an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,888,000 after buying an additional 5,305,125 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

