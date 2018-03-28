ION Hits Market Cap of $46.68 Million (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, ION has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $46.68 million and approximately $508,703.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00028586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00122376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011579 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005081 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,368,894 coins and its circulating supply is 20,468,894 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.