IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.24 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $45.24 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00011596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Huobi. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00728050 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00149057 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,602,869 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

