Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Receives $21.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,425,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $16,113,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 690,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. 275,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,777. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,475.85, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 5.57.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Receives $21.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/iovance-biotherapeutics-inc-iova-receives-21-07-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.