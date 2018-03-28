iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

News coverage about iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iPic Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3202380480644 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

IPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

iPic Entertainment stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 3,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,983. iPic Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

