Iridium Communications (IRDM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.43, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.79. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/iridium-communications-irdm-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is engaged in providing global satellite communications services and products. The Company offers mobile voice and data communications services through satellite, and provides communications services offering true global coverage. It provides services to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations and consumers through its satellite network, which has over 70 in-orbit satellites with in orbit spares and related ground infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.