iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.25

News stories about iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.438937529937 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. 487,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,285. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s payout ratio is presently 203.45%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

