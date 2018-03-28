Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd accounts for 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 15,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. 1,330,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,471. The company has a market capitalization of $8,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of -0.12. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ishares-barclays-7-10-year-trasry-bnd-fd-ief-stake-increased-by-wealthsource-partners-llc-updated.html.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.