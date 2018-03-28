BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx alerts:

iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx has a 12 month low of $141.76 and a 12 month high of $166.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.33 and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx (IHE) Position Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ishares-dow-jones-us-pharm-indx-ihe-position-boosted-by-bbt-securities-llc.html.

About iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.