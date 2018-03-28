Summit Equities Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Summit Equities Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Index accounts for approximately 0.2% of Summit Equities Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Equities Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Index alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Index stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,659. The company has a market capitalization of $20,190.00 and a PE ratio of 12.33. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52 week low of $129.47 and a 52 week high of $159.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ishares-russell-1000-index-iwb-holdings-reduced-by-summit-equities-inc-updated.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.