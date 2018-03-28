Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Index accounts for 7.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Index worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,990,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,860,000 after buying an additional 2,711,505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,013,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,205,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,561,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,563,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.28. 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,474. The company has a market capitalization of $20,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

