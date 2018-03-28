Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Index worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Index stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,648. The company has a market capitalization of $20,190.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.41. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

