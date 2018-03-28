D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $21.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 (IWM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 makes up about 13.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,674,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 628,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,128,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth about $6,094,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 has a one year low of $133.66 and a one year high of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $42,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 37.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

