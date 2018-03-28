Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,848 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $2,567,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,040.00, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

