iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21,240.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ishares-sp-500-growth-index-ivw-shares-bought-by-wealthsource-partners-llc-updated.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth Index

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.