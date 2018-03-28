Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of iShares Trust (USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. V Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 728,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 446,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Trust stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

