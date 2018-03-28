ITV (ITV) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price lowered by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 175 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.28) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITV. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.07) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.28) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.27 ($2.66).

ITV stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.97) on Tuesday. ITV has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 221.76 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of $5,950.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,428.00.

ITV (LON:ITV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The firm had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 96,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($205,495.74). Also, insider Roger Faxon acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £3,198 ($4,418.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,529,753.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

