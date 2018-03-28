ITV (ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.49) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.07) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.27 ($2.66).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.97) on Wednesday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.76 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of $5,950.00 and a PE ratio of 1,428.00.

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £3,361.71 ($4,644.53). Also, insider Carolyn McCall bought 96,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($205,495.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,529,753.

About ITV

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

