Ixcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $102.00 (CRYPTO:IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

