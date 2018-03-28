News headlines about IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IXYS earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 45.0152031968497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of IXYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get IXYS alerts:

IXYS stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. IXYS has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $759.16, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IXYS (IXYS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.32” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ixys-ixys-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-32.html.

IXYS Company Profile

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for IXYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.