J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,157.46 ($15.99).

JDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($15.20) to GBX 1,200 ($16.58) in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,250 ($17.27) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,166 ($16.11). The company had a trading volume of 201,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 926.50 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,346.14 ($18.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Harry Morley acquired 2,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,197 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £23,940 ($33,075.44). Also, insider Martin Geoghegan sold 1,549 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($15.43), for a total value of £17,302.33 ($23,904.85). Insiders purchased a total of 2,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,525 over the last quarter.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

