J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $9.38 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $61,469,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 1,692,657 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,431,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 22.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,860,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 899,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,141.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $369,720. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,442. The company has a market cap of $6,591.68, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

