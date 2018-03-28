Insider Selling: LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Sells 5,791 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 5,791 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $369,465.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 24,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,586.04, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,695,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

