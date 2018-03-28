Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News articles about Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jacobs Engineering Group earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.4166326375518 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,795. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $8,185.77, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

