Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in DBX ETF Trust (RVNU)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.91% of DBX ETF Trust worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period.

Shares of DBX ETF Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. DBX ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

