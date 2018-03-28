Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (FXA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

