Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in WisdomTree Trust (DGRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.14% of WisdomTree Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 290,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Trust stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Trust has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $36.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

