Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 89,248 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 705.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 7,392,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,994 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,444,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,694,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 600,276 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. BidaskClub cut WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $828,879.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Abner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,936 shares of company stock worth $9,354,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,231.32, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.74.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

