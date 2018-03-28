Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,410.00 and a PE ratio of 35.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

