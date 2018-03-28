Japan Airlines (JAPSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $14,162.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. The company is also involved in aerial work services and other related businesses. As of July 29, 2016, it operated through a fleet of 192 owned and 35 leased aircraft.

