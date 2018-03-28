Hikma Pharmaceutic (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Hikma Pharmaceutic (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceutic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceutic’s FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceutic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceutic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceutic has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceutic stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185. Hikma Pharmaceutic has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

