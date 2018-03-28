Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Issued By Jefferies Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Vetr downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.97 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $250.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.64.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 239,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,711. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $12,680.32, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,015,000 after buying an additional 239,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,125,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,286,000 after buying an additional 197,666 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,378,000 after buying an additional 512,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,410,000 after buying an additional 77,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,156,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Issued By Jefferies Group” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/jefferies-group-comments-on-ulta-beautys-q1-2019-earnings-ulta-updated.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.