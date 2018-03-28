Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,436.46, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 255,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,948,027. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

