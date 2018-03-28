Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,503 SurModics, Inc. (SRDX)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of SurModics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SurModics by 59.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SurModics by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SurModics by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRDX shares. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SurModics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised SurModics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SurModics stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.51, a P/E ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 0.75. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.10%. analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $33,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

