Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.51.

In other Yum China news, Director Jonathan S. Linen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 768,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $15,923.64, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00248200546041201%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

