Jefferies Group LLC Invests $573,000 in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,002.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,025,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578,411 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,876,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,473,000 after acquiring an additional 368,387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Shaw Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,331,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,953,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,297,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,654,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 160,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,279. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9,466.28, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/jefferies-group-llc-invests-573000-in-shaw-communications-inc-sjr-stock-updated.html.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.