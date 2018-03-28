Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,398 Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 890,188 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,095,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,879.32, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.30 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,820. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

