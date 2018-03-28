Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,547 Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,195 shares of company stock valued at $819,746. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.93, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

