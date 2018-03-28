Jefferies Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (ARCH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $101.84.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Arch Coal, Inc. Class A will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

About Arch Coal, Inc. Class A

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

