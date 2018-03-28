Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.07 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.64.

Tesla stock opened at $279.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51,382.05, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Tesla has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $1,268,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,511.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,719 shares of company stock worth $2,827,816. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,382,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,158,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,612,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $203,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Tesla by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 635,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 126.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 547,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

