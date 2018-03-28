Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for J.Jill Inc Reduced by Jefferies Group (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

J.Jill stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,724. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.64 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

