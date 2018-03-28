Jefferies Group Weighs in on Nexeo Solutions’ Q2 2018 Earnings (NXEO)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. Nexeo Solutions has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $946.77, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

