Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

JCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE JCAP) opened at $17.69 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $255.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $443,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

