Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.58, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.69. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $443,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 111,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

