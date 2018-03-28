Jinko Solar (JKS) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JKS. UBS began coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jinko Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jinko Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jinko Solar presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.13.

JKS stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jinko Solar has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. Jinko Solar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Jinko Solar will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jinko Solar by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 827,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jinko Solar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Jinko Solar by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 371,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 189,170 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Jinko Solar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 304,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Jinko Solar by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 257,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Jinko Solar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

