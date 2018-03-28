John Wood Group (WG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $547.80

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 547.80 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 553.20 ($7.64), with a volume of 3484989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553.20 ($7.64).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 865 ($11.95) to GBX 750 ($10.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 740 ($10.22) in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($10.09) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 782 ($10.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4,320.00 and a PE ratio of -27,010.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy services company. The Company provides a range of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. It operates through two segments: Wood Group Engineering segment, which provides a range of engineering services, such as conceptual studies, engineering, project and construction management, and control system upgrades, to the upstream, subsea and pipeline, downstream, chemical process and industrial, and clean energy sectors, and Wood Group PSN segment, which provides production services to the upstream, midstream, downstream and industrial sectors through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, facility construction and maintenance management, industrial services, training and decommissioning services, and turbine activities.

