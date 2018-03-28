Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after acquiring an additional 265,518 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 440 Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.68.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $335,631.06, a PE ratio of 326.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 861.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

