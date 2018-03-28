Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($53.88) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,350 ($46.28) to GBX 3,680 ($50.84) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($49.63).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,026 ($41.81) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,681 ($37.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,511 ($48.51). The stock has a market cap of $6,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,592.63.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,273 ($45.22) per share, with a total value of £392.76 ($542.64). Also, insider John O’Higgins bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,072 ($42.44) per share, with a total value of £46,080 ($63,664.00). Insiders purchased 1,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,740 over the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

