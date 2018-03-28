Jon Marchant Sells 371 Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Jon Marchant sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £2,982.84 ($4,121.08).

Jon Marchant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jon Marchant bought 15 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 830 ($11.47) per share, for a total transaction of £124.50 ($172.01).

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 791 ($10.93) on Wednesday. Paypoint plc has a one year low of GBX 762 ($10.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,098 ($15.17). The firm has a market cap of $552.91 and a P/E ratio of 909.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($16.05) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.54) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.99).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

