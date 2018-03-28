Jonathan Milner Acquires 304,000 Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD) Stock

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) insider Jonathan Milner acquired 304,000 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £492,480 ($680,408.95).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Jonathan Milner acquired 90,492 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149,311.80 ($206,288.75).

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of $256.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,146.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZD. N+1 Singer reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 181 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.83 ($3.13).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc is a United Kingdom-based life science company. The Company uses gene editing and gene modulation application. Through the application of these technologies the Company enables researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cells to generate models that mimic the genetic abnormalities found in diseases such as cancer.

